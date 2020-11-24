<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Parte diario matutino a cargo de la Coordinadora de Seguimientos de Casos de COVID - 19, Dra. Paulina Spada. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmunicipalidadadolfoalsina%2Fvideos%2F843458646429368%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\n\nMensaje del Director del Hospital Loyarte de Villa Maza, Dr. Sebasti\u00e1n Herreros, sobre la situaci\u00f3n de COVID-19 en la localidad.\n\n<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmunicipalidadadolfoalsina%2Fvideos%2F179461390503203%2F&show_text=0&width=380" width="380" height="476" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->
Discussion about this post